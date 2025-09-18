Metacore celebrates fifth anniversary alongside Merge Mansion’s five-year milestone

Anniversary events include the Five-Year Secret Celebration board event and a 5 Day Advent Calendar from September 18.

CEO Mika Tammenkoski said Metacore has reshaped how mobile games are made and marketed.

General manager David Telenius vows to push Merge Mansion further in the competitive merge2 genre.

Merge Mansion developer Metacore is celebrating its fifth anniversary and that of the hit title.

The developer said Merge Mansion has garnered over 60 million downloads since it launched in 2020 and amassed over $700m in lifetime revenue.

To mark both Metacore’s and Merge Mansion’s fifth anniversary, the title is hosting a series of in-game events and giveaways.

The Five-Year Secret Celebration board event brings exclusive rewards alongside a 5 Day Advent Calendar starting September 18th that offers daily login bonuses.

Staying ahead

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Merge Mansion is running two community giveaways on social media: the Black Card booster from September 13th to 19th and a custom-made 5 Year Diary from September 22nd to 26th.

“During our first five years, we have learned tremendously not only about our players and what makes them spend time with games, but also about leading a fast-scaling organisation," said Metacore CEO Mika Tammenkoski.

“We’ve shaken up the way mobile games are made and marketed, breaking the traditional ways of working and evolving the game industry as a whole."

Merge Mansion general manager David Telenius commented: “Merge Mansion has had an amazing growth journey, first inventing the whole merge2 category, expanding globally, and entertaining our audiences with mysteries both in and outside of the game.

“However, the landscape of casual and merge2 games has evolved rapidly in the past couple of years. To stay ahead in such a competitive space, we must continue levelling up to meet player expectations."