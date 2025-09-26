Microsoft prices ROG Xbox Ally X handheld at $1,000

Running Windows 11, the devices support Xbox, Game Pass, Steam, Battle.net, and more.

The consoles are part of Microsoft’s ‘Play Anywhere’ strategy, enabling game access across devices.

The Xbox Ally will be available in over 25 countries worldwide at launch.

Microsoft has disclosed prices for its new ROG Xbox Ally handheld consoles with the premium model costing $1,000.

Developed in partnership with Asus, the ROG Xbox Ally will cost $599.99, while the upgraded ROG Xbox Ally X is priced at $999.99.

In Europe, the handheld will cost €599 and the Ally X €899, while in the UK, prices are set at £499 and £799 respectively.

Users in Australia can get the standard Ally at AUD 1,599 and the Ally X at AUD 1,799. In Canada, the consoles will retail for CAD 799 for the Ally and CAD 1,299 for the Ally X.

The Xbox Ally and Ally X will launch on October 16th, with pre-orders currently open following the pricing announcement by Microsoft and Asus.

Console features

The standard Ally features an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The Ally X upgrades to an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor with support for new AI features, 24GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

Asus had previously developed Ally handhelds compatible with Game Pass. The new devices continue Microsoft’s ‘Play Anywhere’ strategy, allowing players to access their game libraries across devices.

Running on Windows 11, the consoles support multiple storefronts, including Xbox, Game Pass, Steam, and Battle.net, and also allow users to run apps like Discord, stream on Twitch, and play mods.

The new handhelds will launch in the UK, US, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.