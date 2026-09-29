Minion Rush to end online services in January 2027

In-app purchases will be disabled on October 30th

Online services will end on January 29th, 2027.

The game will remain playable offline for players who already have it installed.

Gameloft has revealed that Minion Rush will no longer be available for download from October 30th 2026, with in-app purchases also disabled and no further content updates planned.

A special farewell event will run from October 1st to October 28th, giving players exclusive in-game rewards before the game enters its final service period.

Online services for the game will end on January 29th, 2027. Players who already have the game installed will still be able to play an offline version.

However, online features including live events, leaderboards, cloud saves, social features and online account data will no longer be available.

Final service period

Players are encouraged to spend remaining in-game currency and unlock content before the transition.

Progression and unlock requirements will be adjusted during the final months, making content faster and easier to obtain, while some previously premium content may become free or easier to access.

Soft in-game currency will remain available in the offline version, but there will be fewer ways to spend it. Progress, purchases and items cannot be transferred to another game.

Purchases made before the shutdown will not be eligible for refunds except where required by applicable law or platform policies. You can read the complete FAQs here.