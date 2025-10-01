Modern Times Group unveils new midcore and casual divisions amidst leadership shake-up

Modern Times Group's Gaming Village will split into two divisions focusing on casual and midcore.

Multiple leadership changes have taken place.

Swedish mobile games company Modern Times Group is undergoing operational leadership changes with plans for a new divisional structure.

In particular, its Gaming Village will be split into two commercial divisions: the Midcore District and Casual District.

MTG expects this change in model to bolster growth, accelerate game performance and improve clarity around future "value creation". The new structure will be in play starting January 2026.

Midcore and casual

Full plans to evolve the Gaming Village will be unveiled at MTG’s upcoming Capital Markets Day in Stockholm, set for October 9th, 2025. In the meantime, the company has already revealed plans for its Midcore District to comprise InnoGames, Snowprint, Hutch, Ninja Kiwi, the recently acquired Plarium and its studios like Futureplay.

Management changes in the division include CPO Oliver Bulloss taking on the role of Midcore District CEO, InnoGames co-founder and CEO Hendrik Klindworth stepping up as Midcore District executive chairman, Andy Watson’s promotion to CEO of Hutch, and Plarium CEO Schraga Mor stepping down.

Meanwhile, the Casual District will comprise PlaySimple, fully acquired in 2023, with MTG hoping to add other new studios and teams to the division over time.

Key management changes within this division include Yoav Ecker’s appointment as PlaySimple CEO and co-founder Siddharth Jain’s rise to PlaySimple’s chairman of the board.

"When we became a mobile-first pure-play group in 2022 we had a clear vision and strategy to become one of the leading mobile gaming groups in the world. The acquisition of Plarium has enabled us to take a major leap forward towards that vision," said Modern Times Group president and CEO Maria Redin.

"We continue to have high ambitions, and I am very excited to dive into the details of our future vision, strategy and goals at our Capital Markets Day on the 9th of October."

The acquisition of Plarium, best known for Raid: Shadow Legends, was a considerable boon to MTG’s Q1 sales, contributing 49% of total sales for the quarter. Raid: Shadow Legends was also a top-three game for the group during this period.