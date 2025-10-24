MTG’s ownership of its own shares exceeds 5% of total voting rights

The company currently holds 165,000 B shares and 6.2m C shares in treasury.

The share increase follows a board-approved buyback program launched in October 2025.

Swedish digital entertainment firm Modern Times Group has disclosed that ownership of its own shares has surpassed 5% of the total voting rights in the company as of October 20th, 2025.

MTG, which owns PlaySimple, InnoGames, Plarium, Futureplay, Snowprint, Hutch and Ninja Kiwi, made the announcement as part of Swedish financial regulations. It currently holds 165,000 B shares and close to 6.2 million C shares in treasury, representing 5.16% of all shares and 5.01% of total voting rights in the company.

Board approval and timeline

MTG increased its treasury shares through buybacks of its own B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The repurchases began after the Board approved a program on October 9th, 2025, authorised by the 2025 annual general meeting, allowing buybacks from October 10th, 2025, to May 15th, 2026, with results reported as required by regulations.

Earlier this year, MTG completed its $620m acquisition of Israel-based Raid: Shadow Legends developer Plarium from Aristocrat Leisure.

Recently the company had a shake-up of its structure and leadership, splitting its studios between midcore and casual divisions.