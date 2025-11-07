My.Games extends publishing program to MENA as part of global expansion 

The initiative brings together Knights Peak’s PC and console expertise with MGVC’s mobile publishing strengths.

My.Games’ Abu Dhabi hub, opened in 2023, will now take on a publishing role alongside development and localisation.

My.Games says the expansion aims to empower regional talent and unlock new market potential.

The company plans to deepen engagement with MENA developers and gaming communities.

My.Games has expanded its publishing program to the MENA region to support local studios and help them grow internationally.

The company plans to combine Knights Peak's console and PC capabilities with its mobile publisher arm, MGVC Publishing, which launched in 2024.

My.games initially set up a regional hub at Abu Dhabi’s YAS Creative Hub in 2023, where a local team with long-standing industry experience focuses on development, research, and localisation.

The hub is now expanding its role to include publishing through the My.games program.

Strategic moves

My.Games' publishing program offers funding, marketing and development support to help developers on mobile, PC, and console scale their games for global audiences.

“Expanding our publishing program to the MENA region is a natural next step in our commitment to supporting local developers and unlocking the full potential of this dynamic market," said My.Games CEO Elena Grigorian.

“The region is home to incredible talent and creativity, and we believe it’s essential to provide the tools, resources, and global reach needed to help those studios thrive.

She added: “This expansion aligns with our broader strategy to support the growing MENA region and engage more closely with the local communities driving the industry forward."

MGVC Publishing promises shared-revenue partnerships where developers retain their IP, supported by advanced analytics to guide user acquisition and growth.