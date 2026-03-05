nDreams proposes restructuring with 78 roles at risk and two studios set to close

Elevation studio to form the core of nDreams’ restructured business.

The company cites ongoing challenges in the VR games market.

Restructuring could impact multiple teams including senior leadership.

VR developer nDreams has proposed a major restructuring that could see dozens of roles cut and two of its internal studios closed as it responds to ongoing challenges in the virtual reality games market.

In a statement, the company said it is considering plans that would significantly reduce overall staffing levels across multiple teams, including senior leadership positions. The proposals place 78 roles at risk of redundancy.

As part of the restructuring, nDreams said it intends to close its Near Light and Compass studios. The company’s Elevation studio, which currently employs around 120 staff working on unannounced projects, will form the core of the restructured business.

Alongside Elevation, nDreams plans to maintain a smaller group focused on XR research and development as it continues working on virtual and extended reality titles.

Next steps

The proposed changes would also affect several internal departments, including facilities, talent, shared technology and executive teams.

The company will now begin a collective consultation process with affected staff and said it is exploring options to retain talent where possible while offering support to employees impacted by the proposals.

“Despite every effort to make our existing structure a success and avert this outcome, the VR games market remains challenging, making further changes necessary to ensure a commercially viable and sustainable future," nDreams said in a post.

“We're committed to exploring every option to retain talent and will now enter a collective consultation process with the people impacted by these proposals. We recognise that this will be stressful and challenging for everyone affected and will be offering support throughout the process."