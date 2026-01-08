NEOM selects five studios for funding in expanded Level Up accelerator

Finalists will receive seven months of support, totalling 600 hours of tailored mentorship per studio.

Selected studios will gain access to NEOM’s global publisher partner network.

The five studios span animation-led storytelling, indie PC multiplayer, UGC, immersive games, and children-focused gaming.

Saudi-based game development platform NEOM has selected five studios to receive funding through its Level Up gaming accelerator.

NEOM said an additional 18 studios will take part in an expanded mentorship phase, making this the programme’s largest cycle to date.

Following an initial phase that supported more than 23 studios with mentorship, the new finalists will receive an additional seven months of mentorship, totalling 600 hours per studio.

Outside of funding and mentorship, they will also be given access to NEOM’s global publisher partner network, including Kwalee and Tamatem Games.

Vision 2030 ambitions

NEOM said each studio will receive “critical funding" to support their product launch. The five selected studios include:

Aiqona Productions: Focuses on animation-led storytelling and interactive experiences.

Focuses on animation-led storytelling and interactive experiences. Fourcast Studio: An indie studio developing a social PC multiplayer game with unique mechanics.

An indie studio developing a social PC multiplayer game with unique mechanics. Makera: A user-generated content studio enabling community-driven game creation.

A user-generated content studio enabling community-driven game creation. Off Box Studios: An emerging developer focused on immersive game experiences.

An emerging developer focused on immersive game experiences. Phys: Builds tech-driven games that encourage movement and exercise for children.

The Level Up Accelerator is a key part of the Kingdom's National Gaming & Esports Strategy under Saudi Vision 2030, aiming to help scale local game studios as the sector targets over SAR 50 billion ($13.33bn) in GDP contribution by 2030.

“Over the past three years, NEOM’s Level Up Accelerator has been instrumental in supporting Saudi Arabia's first generation of game developers through pre-seed funding and mentorship," said NEOM executive director and head of gaming Toby Evan-Jones.

"This latest cycle builds on that success and reflects NEOM's commitment to empowering talented studios who bring fresh thinking to the Kingdom's gaming ecosystem.

“We're proud to be playing a key role in driving forward the National Gaming & Esports Strategy and building sustainable, globally competitive businesses as part of Saudi Vision 2030."