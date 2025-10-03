New release roundup: Hello Kitty Merch Match, MU: Pocket Knights, Two Strikes and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Hello Kitty Merch Match

More than 1,000 pieces of Sanrio merch await in Hello Kitty Merch Match, digitally recreated so players needn’t worry about cramming another shelf.

Completing simple puzzles is all it takes to net some in-game rewards and grow that Hello Kitty collection, whether you’re a retro collector or a new fan. Applibot has also given players the option to display their collections on the game’s home screen, then watch them parade around.

Desperatea

kr0tyara’s desperatea is all about preparing glowing green tea for a mysterious party.

Of course, setting tables isn’t as easy as it might seem - and actually requires some strategic thinking to overcome puzzles, trick a platypus and conquer 27 levels.

Two Strikes

2D samurai fighting game Two Strikes has arrived on mobile to Crunchyroll subscribers.

Stylish swordfights and fluid strikes are represented by a hand-drawn artstyle inspired by classic Japanese art. Popping white, black and red visuals combine to set the scene for the ultimate samurai showdown.

MU: Pocket Knights

As the King Budge Dragon threatens peace in Lorencia, MU: Pocket Knights players must form alliances, grow through idle mechanics and take down beasts across underwater scenes, desert wastelands and more.

This Webzen title also features dungeons, weapon farming, idle rewards and cosmetics - from rare loadouts to cute pets.

Frogblock

Nismio’s isometric puzzle game Frogblock is a premium title with secrets, surprises, and an emphasis on atmosphere.

Handcrafted puzzles are set in seasonal landscapes, lily ponds, swamps and more, with challenges designed to test creativity.