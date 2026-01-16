New release roundup: A Webbing Journey, MU: Dark Awakening, Motto Immortal, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

A Webbing Journey

After Fire Totem’s popular demo reached 3.5 million players, the Austrian indie team has released the full version of A Webbing Journey on Android.

The physics-based puzzler has players spinning webs and exploring levels as spider protagonist Silky. This hero can climb on any surface, stretch webs from the floor to the ceiling, and even go underwater - whatever it takes to complete tasks and get their web-slinging fill.

Motto Immortal

Goat Games’ Motto Immortal brings a dark fantasy setting and strategic gameplay together on mobile, welcoming travellers to the continent of Imortal.

Taking cues from multiple mythologies, this title tasks players with purifying gods and deities of Norse, Egyptian, and Eastern origins while uncovering a dark plot. The gods they befriend along the way can also unlock hidden lore or receive personalised advice through the AI Divine Interaction System.

Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen

After one month as an App Store exclusive, Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen has taken the titular pup to Google Play with nine hand-drawn environments to explore, ranging from frosty mountains to bright beaches.

The full game requires a one-time purchase, but Bluey fans can start their adventure and get a taste for Halfbrick’s puzzles before fully investing.

MU: Dark Awakening

Real-time battles, cross-server sieges, and 100-player wars await in MU: Dark Awakening.

Officially licenced by Webzen, this FingerFun title gives players top tier gear and an expansive loot system to play around with, plus class switching, offline XP gain and dark fantasy themes to explore. All the while, they’ll build bonds with their allies, defend their homeland, and influence the fates of all.

Way of the Hunter - Wild Europe

Way of the Hunter - Wild Europe drops players into the Transylvanian wilderness on mobile.

Porting high-fidelity hunting from PC and console to Apple and Android, Nine Rocks Games has expanded access to Eastern Europe, with players set to explore ancient forests and sunny grasslands as they hunt as 'ethically' as possible.

Zoomy Cat

Hoverboard-riding kittens take off in Lusobi Games' Zoomy Cat, heading out to survey every galaxy whatever they contain.

Where one universe may offer tidbits and treats, another might be overflowing with dogs or an even more dangerous foe. As the cats fly through in this endless runner, they’ll also need to dodge pipes, collect milk and fish, and maybe try out a new collar or hat too.