New release roundup: Maneater, Sengodai, Cozy Coast: Merge Adventure, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So, as we come closer and closer to the holidays, here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Cozy Coast: Merge Adventure

For gamers getting enough festive fun IRL, InnoGames’ Cozy Coast: Merge Adventure warms thing up with its summery Mediterranean setting and seaside landscapes.

The aim of the game is to revitalise this once-prosperous island, breathing new life into the Cozy Coast B&B while chasing clues and uncovering the secrets of a strange organisation.

And, there is some seasonal cheer to be found too - with an exclusive Festive Elara avatar up for grabs if players keep a seven-day login streak.

Sengodai

Deck the halls! And check out deck builder Sengodai on Android, gift-wrapped with retro graphics and roguelike mechanics.

This premium title from Tsunoa Games has a strong Japanese identity with shrines, gods, and Gokai monsters to be found, all as players explore an ever-changing world.

Maneater

Open-world survival RPG Maneater has finally made a splash on mobile, putting players in the shoes - or fins - of a man-eating shark.

The aim of HandyGames’ title is simple: survive the treacherous waters from a tender young age and grow into the apex predator. Players can even go beyond a shark’s real-world limits and evolve into an electro-headed beast.

Ragnarok Monster Kitchen

Ragnarok Monster Kitchen is a new title from Gravity Game Vision, taking players with helping monsters develop into the greatest chefs they can be.

The game features creatures familiar to Ragnarok fans, meanwhile daily events aim to keep ingredients fresh each time fans return for another course.

Wood Factory - Color Sort Game

ABI’s Wood Factory - Color Sort Game is, as its name implies, all about sliding wooden blocks into their rightful place.

Flowing along a conveyor system, players can sit back and relax as they watch colourful boxes slowly venture towards their destination, as long as they don’t get jammed along the way.

Water Escape Puzzle

iKame Games’ aquatic puzzler Water Escape Puzzle gives players more than 600 levels to dive into, tasked with sorting blocks into the correct positions so that water can flow through each pipe.