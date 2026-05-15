New release roundup: Meg's Monster, Jolly Match 3, Cats & Soup: Magic Recipe, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Cats & Soup: Magic Recipe

Cats come in various shapes, sizes and colours, but it’s not every day you find one who’s a bookworm. Neowiz’s Cats & Soup: Magic Recipe presents cats with plenty of rare personality quirks, from an avid reader to a food connoisseur.

These cartoon cats can also ride scooters, take a trip to the beach or fly on a magical broomstick, all accompanying cosy merge gameplay. The title serves as a sequel to 2021’s Cats & Soup, and to celebrate launch, early players can dote on the special Calico Latte cat and Cherry Blossom Shorthair.

Jolly Match 3

JollyCo’s Jolly Match 3 takes players around the world to baking competitions, with gameplay revolving around match-3 puzzles.

From New York to Italy, there are hundreds of levels to tackle so far. Players can bring one of four helpers to each level with their own abilities and personalities, adding an extra layer of planning - or chaos - to each challenge.

Meg's Monster

JRPG Meg’s Monster sends players into battles with a duo of polar extremes. From the get-go, ogre Roy comes with a mighty 99,999 HP stat, but if his little friend Meg gets hurt, it’s literally the end of the world.

Meg only has 30 HP, so keeping her safe is the player’s top priority. Between battles, they can watch as the bond between Roy and Meg deepens, and meet plenty of other characters Odencat has placed along the way.

Mori Tale

RunXuGame’s Mori Tale is a fantasy adventure where players build squads to take on dark forces from another world.

Characters come with a range of designs and skills, growing in strength and going out exploring in search of the world tree.

The Cat Was in the Bedroom

Another feline puzzler this week, The Cat Was in the Bedroom is Tsumugi Studio’s easygoing new game opting for a realism aesthetic, all set in one room.

The puzzle is in escaping that room - tapping items of potential interest and collecting clues to reach solutions. There’s no timer, so players can take this one at their own pace.

BI Games

Leveraging a strategy pioneered by The New York Times Games, Business Insider's BI Games suite is offering four daily game formats.

Users can play through Boxed, Pipeline, Knighthop and Tally during commutes, breaks or in other short bursts.

TIME Games

Publisher TIME has also launched a new games hub, currently featuring daily word-connection puzzle title Linked and a fantasy prediction market game called Market Movers.

The latter is powered by real-time data, and both are optimised for mobile and desktop.