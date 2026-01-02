Neowiz Indie Quest dev contest closes in two weeks

South Korean games publisher Neowiz is set to close submissions for its Indie Quest development contest on Friday, January 16th.

The competition was formed to provide support for creators, specifically focusing on narrative-driven indie games. The 10 winning teams will receive a total of $115,000, along with game promotion, mentoring and strategic consulting from the team at Neowiz.

Open to all platforms

The contest is open to games across mobile, PC and console. Neowiz said it has received submissions from developers in South Korea, the USA, China and other countries to date.

“When Neowiz discovers new development projects, including indie games, we comprehensively evaluate factors such as a strong IP, a clear game identity and the potential to build a dedicated fanbase,” said Neowiz global publisher director Woohyeok Choi.

“We look forward to meeting many more global creators through the Neowiz Indie Quest, which has only a few weeks left until the submission deadline in mid-January.”

You can check out details about the Neowiz Indie Quest contest here.