Supercent launches Next Stage Game Challenge, open to all mobile games worldwide

Supercent launches the Next Stage Game Challenge.

Open to all mobile games - no restriction on genre, format or release status.

Successful games get comprehensive publishing support and funding.

Submissions open until June 1st 2026.

Supercent, one of the world's fastest-growing mobile game publishers, has announced the launch of the Next Stage Game Challenge - for early prototypes to live titles seeking a second opportunity - to create a stage where any game can shine.

Running from April 27 to June 1, 2026 (23:59 UTC), the program is open to all mobile games, with no restrictions on genre, format, or release status. Developers can submit both new, unreleased games and existing live games for republishing consideration, reinforcing Supercent’s belief that great games can emerge from anywhere, at any stage.

The Next Stage Game Challenge serves as a direct entry point into Supercent’s advanced publishing ecosystem, where selected titles undergo a structured evaluation process. This includes an internal review followed by live market testing, focusing on key performance indicators.

“Launching a game is only the beginning,” said Junsik Kong. “What truly matters is how effectively that game can be scaled and grown. NEXT STAGE is designed to give both new prototypes and live games the opportunity to scale globally through Supercent’s publishing capabilities.”

Participants may be considered for a range of publishing opportunities, including:

Minimum guarantees of up to $10,000

Milestone-based compensation of up to $1,000,000

Access to broader republishing funding opportunities

Potential long-term partnerships - regardless of competition results

“Launching a game is only the beginning. What truly matters is how effectively that game can be scaled and grown.” Junsik Kong

Selected developers will gain access to Supercent’s structured publishing pipeline, with dedicated expert feedback across game design, monetisation, and marketing. Combined with powerful A/B testing systems and real-time, data-driven decision-making, this process gives every game a serious opportunity to achieve global success.

This approach is further strengthened by Supercent’s deep investment in technology and infrastructure. The company continues to invest heavily in AI-driven tools, global marketing capabilities, and content innovation to better support its partners.

Backed by its performance marketing expertise, Supercent operates with a $100 million annual marketing spend, enabling rapid global scaling. Complementing this is its proprietary ROAS prediction model, which has demonstrated up to 99% accuracy, allowing for highly optimised decision-making and efficient capital deployment.

With NEXT STAGE, Supercent continues to expand its mission of identifying and supporting high-potential games - creating a platform where any mobile game can step forward, prove its potential, and reach a global audience.

Submissions are now open, and developers worldwide are encouraged to apply through the official website before June 1, 2026.