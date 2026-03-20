Supercent and Sumo Digital sign strategic MOU to co-develop next-generation mobile titles

Memorandum of understanding enables partnership for new games creation.

Supercent brings mobile-first innovation and data-driven publishing expertise.

Sumo Digital brings deep development expertise and cross-platform capabilities.

Game development to begin in 'early 2026'.

South Korean mobile game publisher Supercent has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with UK-based game developer Sumo Digital to collaborate on developing new games for global audiences.

This MOU initiates a joint effort to rapidly develop new games that leverage Supercent’s mobile-first innovation and data-driven publishing ecosystem, combined with Sumo Digital’s deep development expertise and cross-platform creative capabilities. It was signed as part of Supercent’s ongoing effort to expand its global development network and pursue strategic partnerships with leading international studios.

The agreement comes at a pivotal time for the mobile gaming industry, which continues to face structural shifts - from rising user acquisition costs and tighter platform policies to increased content saturation. Both companies view this partnership as a response to market pressures, enabling faster testing and refinement of new gameplay ideas through a lean yet high-quality co-development model.

The partnership also reflects Supercent’s strategic evolution beyond hyper-casual publishing toward more depth-driven, scalable game experiences, including hybrid and cross-platform titles. This is part of the company’s broader push to combine agility with quality - moving fast, but with increasingly sophisticated production goals.

“This partnership enables us to test new concepts with a development partner that has a strong track record across platforms, while leveraging Supercent’s publishing capabilities in market validation, global scaling and operational execution.” Junsik Kong

Supercent brings a proven publishing system built on rapid market validation, live-ops–driven iteration and global scaling based on real-time performance data. Sumo Digital will lead development from prototype to gameplay systems, drawing on over two decades of experience developing critically acclaimed titles across console, PC and mobile.

“The mobile market is entering a phase where agility alone is no longer enough. Quality and depth now matter just as much as speed,” said Junsik Kong, CEO of Supercent.

“This partnership enables us to test new concepts with a development partner that has a strong track record across platforms, while leveraging Supercent’s publishing capabilities in market validation, global scaling and operational execution. Sumo Digital’s experience in building high-quality gameplay across genres and platforms makes them an ideal partner as we explore the next generation of mobile-first yet cross-platform-ready titles.”

Sumo Digital UK VP Tim Wilson commented: “We’re very excited to be partnering with Supercent to work together on the kind of high-quality mobile gaming experiences Sumo Digital is known for.

“Together we will realise Supercent’s strategic ambitions for depth-driven, scalable game experiences through world-class video game development and creativity.”

The two companies plan to begin game development in early 2026. Successful projects may progress to full-scale production or publishing agreements. The partnership also opens the possibility of cross-platform launches involving both mobile and console audiences.