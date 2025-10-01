Supercent Announces RE:BOUND 2025

Programme offers live service games a second lease of life

Games get access to expert-level creative and strategic feedback based on global data

Submissions now open

Supercent, one of the world’s fastest-growing mobile game publishers and a Top Eight global force, today announced the launch of Supercent RE:BOUND 2025, a groundbreaking publishing initiative designed to give existing live games a second chance at global success.

The programme is open to any live game - no genre, platform, or launch date restrictions - and will run for a limited time only, from October 1st to October 31st, 2025.

Unlike traditional competitions or challenges, RE:BOUND 2025 is a selective publishing opportunity open to all developers with live mobile games - regardless of platform, genre, or launch year. If your game is live but hasn’t yet found commercial scale, Supercent wants to help change that.

At the heart of RE:BOUND 2025 is Supercent’s $100 million+ annual marketing engine, now scaling even further to support republished titles. With deep expertise in performance marketing, creative production, and user acquisition at scale, Supercent ensures your game reaches the right players—fast.

“A great game isn’t always enough. Sometimes the market fails good products. RE:BOUND 2025 is our answer to that. Many publishers in the industry have shared the same sentiment that the market is difficult and developers are struggling to make ends meet. With Supercent at the forefront, we are giving second chances to developers to re-publish their old titles.” said Supercent CEO Junsik Kong

Supercent’s Content-Tech model fuses creativity with technology, allowing the company to produce massive volumes of high-performance creatives at unmatched speed. Combining artistic vision with data-driven iteration, Supercent consistently delivers assets that lower CPIs, improve KPIs, and drive real business outcomes.

RE:BOUND 2025 participants gain access to expert-level creative and strategic feedback grounded in global market data. Supercent’s publishing team doesn’t stop at surface-level polish - they dive deep into core loop design, monetisation strategy, UA alignment, and long-term scalability.

From concept refinement to live ops reconfiguration, every piece of guidance is built to dramatically improve real-world performance.

To further support selected partners, Supercent has prepared a $10 million MG pool that will be allocated on a case-by-case basis. Each publishing deal will include a tailored MG package, structured individually to maximise the game’s success.

Submission now open – Any live game welcome

Submissions open on October 1st, 2025, and close on October 31st, 2025. There are no genre or launch-date restrictions - any live mobile game is eligible. Selected titles will be offered full publishing support, including creative production, UA strategy, and access to Supercent’s growing partner network.

Developers interested in relaunching their game the right way are encouraged to submit directly via the official RE:BOUND website.