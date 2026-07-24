New release roundup: Poinpy, Don’t Starve Together, Tiny Bookshop, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Tiny Bookshop

Indie game Tiny Bookshop is a try-before-you-buy title offering three days of free play. It’s a game all about running a second-hand bookshop, fully committed to cosy item management with no ads or microtransactions.

Developer Neoludic Games offers plenty of customisation too, with bookshops able to be decorated with plants, a candlelit scene and more. The right style, and of course the right books, will impact customers too. Monitoring reading habits might be one useful way to get business booming.

Don’t Starve Together

Klei Entertainment’s Don’t Starve Together has expanded onto mobile with publisher Playdigious, meaning players who started on PC or console can pick up their unlocked skins and characters on the go.

The goal of this game is to survive in a spooky world full of monsters, building a settlement, farming, hunting, crafting gear and teaming up with others online.

Poinpy

Vertical platformer Poinpy was originally released as a Netflix exclusive in 2022. Four years later, it’s available to everyone on mobile.

This Moppin title has been published by Devolver Digital, expanding its wall-bouncing gameplay to new audiences. As players jump, they’ll unlock new abilities and advance to new areas all while feeding the blue beast always present below them.

Skyhill

A roguelike blast from the past, 2015 survival title Skyhill has made its way to mobile more than a full decade later, with its dangerous hotel just as brimming with monsters as years ago.

Set after a hypothetical World War III, developer Mandragora Games created an apocalyptic scenario where players must craft objects, scavenge for food, look for weaponry and explore an ever-changing hotel.

Shadow Court Detective

Investigation and interrogation are key in Codefarmer’s Shadow Court Detective, where players must logic their way through clues and evidence to name the right culprit of a crime.

With every case, players can expect a briefing, interviews and logic boards, tasked with tracking contradictions and delivering results at court.

Shelter from the Storm

The point-and-click adventure game Shelter from the Storm has launched on mobile alongside PC. It places players inside an abandoned house as they search for answers during a storm.

Developed by Home Groan Games, the short adventure sees players explore a mysterious mansion, solve puzzles and uncover its secrets using classic point-and-click gameplay in a retro-inspired pixel art style.

Highway Heroes

Truck management sim Highway Heroes has launched globally on iOS and Android. The game challenges players to build a trucking business from a single garage and truck into a nationwide logistics empire.

Developed by Pixel Federation, the management sim tasks players with matching cargo to the right vehicles, managing fuel costs, and maintaining their fleet of trucks.

As players grow the business, they can hire drivers, open new headquarters and customise their trucks as they expand across the country.