Crossy Road speeds past in-app purchase revenues of $10 million

Hipster Whale's casual classic Crossy Road has zoomed past lifetime in-app purchase revenues of $10 million.
Sensor Tower reports that while a significant portion of Crossy Road’s revenue comes from in-game advertising, purchasing revenue is nothing to scoff at.
Hipster Whale’s 2014 title has passed $10 million between App Store and Google Play sales since launch.
Road rage
Almost $8 million of this comes from US customers alone, accounting for roughly 61 per cent of all spending.
An overwhelming majority came from iOS customers, at 76 per cent of the paying audience.
Despite the milestone, Crossy Road is long past its high point. The title was the No. 1,375 grossing mobile game in the US last month, well behind it’s February 2015 peak at No.79.
