Crossy Road celebrates over 200 million downloads

By

There’s no traffic jam in sight for Crossy Road as Hipster Whale’s jaywalker crosses 200 million downloads worldwide.

Melbourne-based Hipster Whale announced the news in a tweet, before issuing a press release to celebrate the success.

Speeding ticket

"We are delighted to see that Crossy Road keeps on entertaining so many fans around the globe,” said Hipster Whale CEO Clara Reeves. “Our team will keep on working hard to continue delivering fun content and adding new friends for our favourite Chicken."

The announcement coincides with Crossy Road’s Bashy Beaver update, a limited community event to unlock a new game mode and a limited edition Chicken.

Crossy Road is still hitting records five years after launch. The casual classic recently passed in-app purchase revenues of over $10 million.


Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer, game developer and public speaker. Relatively new to the scene, she's already been recognised by GamesIndustry.biz and A MAZE for contributions to games culture. Her work has regularly appeared in PCGamesN, alongside sites like RPS, Eurogamer and Polygon.

