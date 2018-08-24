Monument Valley has landed a film adaptation

Meditative puzzler Monument Valley has been chosen for adaptation to appear on the silver screen.

Deadline reports that Feast and Nimona director Patrick Osborne is been lined up to direct Monument Valley, under the care of Paramount Pictures and Weed Road Pictures.

“Monument Valley is a one of a kind experience, at once small in its meditative, simple gameplay, as well as enormous in its sense of history,” said Osborne.

“I’m privileged to be handed the reins to Ida’s mysterious kingdom, to play in her world of impossible architecture where seeing things differently is everything. I am thrilled to bring this unique world to theatres with the talented storytellers of Paramount and Weed Road.”

Monumental effort

The film is said to mix live-action actors with CG environments, sucking a cast in from the real world to explore an “extraordinary, mind-bending” world.

From the sounds of it, Ustwo has been looking to take the world of Monument Valley to the big screen for a while.

“It’s been four years since we launched the first Monument Valley and have been waiting for the perfect opportunity to take our world of beauty and impossibility into cinema,” said games head Dan Grey.

“We’re incredibly happy that we’ve found the perfect creative partners in Paramount, Weed Road and Patrick Osborne to champion this concept forward into another medium.”

Meanwhile, back in the realm of games, Monument Valley is continuing to find success. 2017’s Monument Valley 2 recently surpassed over $10.4 million in revenue from almost 3.5 million sales.