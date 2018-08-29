Paint Hit scores over 15 million downloads in two months

MAG Interactive’s hyper-casual paint-based shooter Paint Hit has racked up over 15 million downloads.

Initially launched back on June 11th, Paint Hit scored over one million downloads in its first day and has taken just over two months to hit its current milestone.

Paint Hit’s gameplay tasks players with firing paintballs at a spinning tower, once an area is coloured in it can’t be hit again.

Levels are completed one the tower is fully coloured in.

Painting a pretty picture

“Although we strongly believed in the potential of Paint Hit before the release, we have been pleasantly surprised with how well it has done,” said MAG Interactive CEO Daniel Hasselberg.

“This gives us confidence in our creative process, which empowers the teams to create new and interesting concepts, letting us explore beyond trivia and word genres.”

In a previous interview with PocketGamer.Biz, Hasselberg explained that the team try plenty of concepts with some doing better than others.

“We do dozens of games every year and most of them don’t work out,” Hasselberg told us.

“This goes for both hyper-casual and our other casual game launches, so it is definitely not a 100 per cent hit rate.”