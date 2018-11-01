News

Games4EU: “Brexit offers no notable benefits to a sector already operating on a global stage”

Games4EU: “Brexit offers no notable benefits to a sector already operating on a global stage”
By , Staff Writer

Political campaigning group Games4EU, which champions the UK remaining in the European Union, has released a report on the potential impact of a hard or no-deal Brexit on the country's games industry.

G4EU's Brexit Guide for interactive entertainment warns against the “devastating effects” that a severe split from the European Union will have on video games, esports, XR and interactive broadcast.

Among concerns listed in the report is a considerable uncertainty and bureaucracy facing UK games companies. Compliance with international rules, regulations and laws may compel multinational companies based here to up sticks and head for the continent, it claims.

The paper also suggests that consumers face more expensive hardware and services - including consoles, physical games and software subscriptions. As companies move to catch up to legislation changes, some services may become wholly unavailable.

But even outside of these more concrete roadblocks, the paper laments a loss of cultural influence if the UK leaves the EU. The games industry relies a lot on the free movement of talent and ideas, which are “important to making interactive entertainment in the UK".

No time for no deal

As the report claims, the UK is the world’s fifth-largest games market, with a revenue value estimated at $6.6 billion (£5.11 billion). The country contains 2,261 companies of all sizes, employing more than 47,000 people.

“A no deal Brexit would be a disaster for interactive entertainment, a hard Brexit not much better, and we've been sleepwalking towards it since 2016,” said Games4EU co-founder Jas Purewal.

“The legal, regulatory and tax rules in areas like customs, VAT, data, immigration to name a few - this is the bedrock on which UK interactive entertainment was built.

“If the UK leaves the EU things will be far harder for us but there has been very little industry discussion and no guidance from key industry stakeholders so far.”

Fellow co-founder George Osborn added: "Our guide shows that a hard or no deal Brexit will disrupt and damage the British video games industry. Brexit offers no notable benefits to a sector already operating on a global stage and this means we must oppose it as fervently as possible while we still can.

“It is only a matter of weeks until Parliament takes part in the 'meaningful vote' that will set the shape of our relationship with Europe for decades to come. And it may only take a handful of votes to swing the vote one way or another.”

Games4EU’s Brexit guide is available in full here.

Brexit will surely be a hot topic for debate at Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st to 22nd. Stay tuned for the full schedule of topics to be released at a later date.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

Feature Mar 22nd, 2017

4 videos on the state of the British games industry, Brexit and how UK devs are finding success

Mobile Mavens Jun 24th, 2016

What do UK mobile game developers think of Brexit?

as News Oct 29th, 2018

Weekly global mobile game charts: Tencent's Command & Conquer Red Alert Online rolls into China as a top grosser

as News Oct 24th, 2018

Weekly global mobile game charts: Candy Crush Friends Saga inevitably dominates the download rankings

News Oct 18th, 2018

Former US president Barack Obama doesn't care for Pokemon

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.