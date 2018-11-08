Blizzard is working on bringing multiple franchises to mobile

PC games specialist Blizzard is currently looking to bring a number of its franchises to mobile.

The company's plans were revealed by executive producer Allen Adham during a Q&A session, which was subsequently posted to Reddit. This follows the firm announcing a brand new Diablo game called Immortal for mobile platforms, made in collaboration with NetEase.

No names were dropped regarding what franchises those may be, but Blizzard’s other intellectual properties include World of Warcraft, StarCraft and Overwatch.

Blizzard’s WoW spin-off card game Hearthstone is already on mobile devices and has made $660 million since launch, according to Sensor Tower.

Cheers love, the cavalry is here

"In terms of Blizzard's approach to mobile gaming, many of us over the last few years have shifted from playing primarily desktop to playing many hours on mobile, and we have many of our best developers now working on new mobile titles across all of our IPs,” said Adham.

“Some of them are with external partners, like Diablo: Immortal; many of them are being developed internally only, and we'll have information to share on those in the future.

“I will say also that we have more new products in development today at Blizzard than we've ever had in our history and our future is very bright."

Adham's stance has unsurprisingly not gone down very well, with the original video on YouTube, in which the quote originated, currently sitting at 3.1k downvotes and 113 upvotes.

The sentiment follows a backlash from fans over Diablo: Immortal's reveal at BlizzCon.

As Blizzard moved to quell its horde of agitated fans, we found there to be a touch of déjà vu about the situation. Namely, that triple-A developers seem to be afraid of their audiences.