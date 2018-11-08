News

Blizzard is working on bringing multiple franchises to mobile

Blizzard is working on bringing multiple franchises to mobile
By , Staff Writer

PC games specialist Blizzard is currently looking to bring a number of its franchises to mobile.

The company's plans were revealed by executive producer Allen Adham during a Q&A session, which was subsequently posted to Reddit. This follows the firm announcing a brand new Diablo game called Immortal for mobile platforms, made in collaboration with NetEase

No names were dropped regarding what franchises those may be, but Blizzard’s other intellectual properties include World of Warcraft, StarCraft and Overwatch.

Blizzard’s WoW spin-off card game Hearthstone is already on mobile devices and has made $660 million since launch, according to Sensor Tower.

Cheers love, the cavalry is here

"In terms of Blizzard's approach to mobile gaming, many of us over the last few years have shifted from playing primarily desktop to playing many hours on mobile, and we have many of our best developers now working on new mobile titles across all of our IPs,” said Adham.

“Some of them are with external partners, like Diablo: Immortal; many of them are being developed internally only, and we'll have information to share on those in the future.

“I will say also that we have more new products in development today at Blizzard than we've ever had in our history and our future is very bright."

Adham's stance has unsurprisingly not gone down very well, with the original video on YouTube, in which the quote originated, currently sitting at 3.1k downvotes and 113 upvotes. 

The sentiment follows a backlash from fans over Diablo: Immortal's reveal at BlizzCon.

As Blizzard moved to quell its horde of agitated fans, we found there to be a touch of déjà vu about the situation. Namely, that triple-A developers seem to be afraid of their audiences.


Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Iain is a freelance writer based in Scotland with a penchant for indies and all things Nintendo. Alongside PocketGamer.Biz, he has also appeared in Kotaku, Rock Paper Shotgun, PCGamesN and VG24/7.

Related Articles

News Nov 5th, 2018

All hell breaks loose as Blizzard reveals Diablo Immortal mobile game

News Aug 8th, 2018

Candy Crush developer King has made more than $1 billion so far this year

News Jul 13th, 2018

Former Hearthstone game director Ben Brode opens new studio Second Dinner

2 News May 4th, 2018

Activision Blizzard has eyes on battle royale's mobile success

1 News May 4th, 2018

Candy Crush Saga revival propels King revenues to record $534m

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.