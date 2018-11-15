News

Jurassic World Alive developer Ludia teams up with Universal on How to Train Your Dragon puzzler

Date Type Companies involved Size
November 15th, 2018 license Ludia Inc
NBC Universal 		Not disclosed
Jurassic World Alive developer Ludia teams up with Universal on How to Train Your Dragon puzzler
By , Staff Writer

Licenced games specialist Ludia is once again partnering with Universal Studios to create a How to Train Your Dragon mobile title.

Draconic movie tie-in DreamWorks Dragons: Titan Uprising features roleplay and collectable elements within a match-three framework. Players will be able to collect and breed up to 100 varieties of winged lizards.

Titan Uprising is pegged for an early 2019 launch date, shortly before the release of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World in cinemas on February 22, 2019.

Ludia previously worked with Universal on Jurassic World Alive, with the AR title raking in over $25 million in just four months. This is the fourth time Ludia has worked with the media giant.

Dragon tales

“With DreamWorks Dragons: Titan Uprising, we wanted to bring the classic How to Train Your Dragon characters to life in a mobile game that provides players with challenging puzzle-based gameplay that is also filled with fantasy quests and epic combat battles,” said Ludia CEO and president Alex Thabet.

“We can’t wait to see how fans react as they escape to a dragon-filled world with puzzle adventures.”

Universal Brand Development executive VP Chris Heatherly added: “In celebration of the highly anticipated film debut of DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Dragons: Titan Uprising will give players the opportunity to breed their own dragons and bring them on soaring new adventures as they transform into powerful Titan Wings.

“Ludia has done an amazing job of creating a compelling match-3 puzzle experience that is inspired by the thrilling third instalment of this beloved franchise.”

You can read more about Dragons: Titan Uprising, including a hands-on with Ludia's lead game designer, on our sister site PocketGamer.com.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

News Mar 7th, 2018

Ludia gives new location-based AR game Jurassic World Alive the Pokemon Go treatment

News Oct 18th, 2018

Universal is the latest contender in the mobile interactive fiction space with Series Your Story Universe

1 Comment & Opinion Jan 19th, 2018

The logic behind Disney’s new mobile strategy

News May 15th, 2017

NBCUniversal focuses in on mobile with plans to self-publish future games based on its IP

News Oct 5th, 2018

FTX Games to publish new The Walking Dead match-three and social casino mobile games

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.