Jurassic World Alive developer Ludia teams up with Universal on How to Train Your Dragon puzzler

Licenced games specialist Ludia is once again partnering with Universal Studios to create a How to Train Your Dragon mobile title.

Draconic movie tie-in DreamWorks Dragons: Titan Uprising features roleplay and collectable elements within a match-three framework. Players will be able to collect and breed up to 100 varieties of winged lizards.

Titan Uprising is pegged for an early 2019 launch date, shortly before the release of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World in cinemas on February 22, 2019.

Ludia previously worked with Universal on Jurassic World Alive, with the AR title raking in over $25 million in just four months. This is the fourth time Ludia has worked with the media giant.

Dragon tales

“With DreamWorks Dragons: Titan Uprising, we wanted to bring the classic How to Train Your Dragon characters to life in a mobile game that provides players with challenging puzzle-based gameplay that is also filled with fantasy quests and epic combat battles,” said Ludia CEO and president Alex Thabet.

“We can’t wait to see how fans react as they escape to a dragon-filled world with puzzle adventures.”

Universal Brand Development executive VP Chris Heatherly added: “In celebration of the highly anticipated film debut of DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Dragons: Titan Uprising will give players the opportunity to breed their own dragons and bring them on soaring new adventures as they transform into powerful Titan Wings.

“Ludia has done an amazing job of creating a compelling match-3 puzzle experience that is inspired by the thrilling third instalment of this beloved franchise.”

You can read more about Dragons: Titan Uprising, including a hands-on with Ludia's lead game designer, on our sister site PocketGamer.com.