Streaming toolkit Lightstream raises $8 million in initial funding

Date Type Companies involved Size
February 26th, 2019 investment Lightstream
Microsoft 		$8m
By , Staff Writer

Streaming tools company Lightstream has raised $8 million in a Series A funding round.

Venturebeat reports that the investment would go towards adding more features to Livestream’s cloud-based studio.

Since launching in 2014, the Chicago-based firm has raised $9.8 million in funding. Investors for the software include Drive Capital, Silicon Valley Bank, MK Capital and Pritzker Group.

Broadcasting to you live

Lightstream offers content creators a number of web-based tools that can help them enhance their livestreams across platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, Mixer and Facebook.

The toolkit does not require a dedicated capture card and allows users to run streams without the need to download any software.

The company claims the level of engagement of its users increased throughout 2018, with content creators streaming for 8.5-times more hours than in the previous year.

In 2018 Microsoft partnered with Livestream to merge the tech tool into Xbox and Windows broadcasts.


