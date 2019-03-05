Helsinki start-up Reworks raises $1.5m in funding as studio looks to challenge Glu Mobile’s Design Home

A new Helsinki-based studio called Reworks has raised $1.5 million in pre-seed investment as the company looks to challenge the “customisation games” market.

Backing was led by early-games investors Play Ventures and Big Bets, with Finnish government funding agency Business Finland contributing too.

The studio is headed up by former Sumoing staff, who worked on mobile colouring game Recolor, which has accumulated more than 30 million downloads to date. The studio was acquired in 2017 by local developer and publisher Kuuhubb.

Reworks has soft-launched a free-to-play title that is centered on home design named Redecor. It aims to challenge the dominance of Glu Mobile in the space, which has found huge success with Crowdstar’s Design Home title.

A new twist

“We believe the customisation games segment has room for an innovative and focused new-comer,” said Reworks CEO and co-founder Ilkka Teppo (pictured, main).

“Glu Mobile has been the category’s lonely rider, and we feel it’s time to bring new experiences for players.

“Knowing the global popularity of home decor, we believe there is demand for a next-generation home decor game. That’s exactly where Redecor will strike.”

Play Ventures founding partner Henric Suuronen added: “Reworks is doing something remarkable by bringing a new twist and truly social experience into the customisation games.

“We are impressed by their vision and dedication in becoming the category leader in the mobile customisation games. The team has a track record in making hit creativity games, and Redecor’s early traction looks extremely promising. We are excited to see Redecor and the future games in full action.”

