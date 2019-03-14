News

Google introduces new ad campaign tools aimed at re-engaging lapsed players

Google introduces new ad campaign tools aimed at re-engaging lapsed players
By , Staff Writer

Google has introduced a new tool to help developers drive longer-term engagement.

App Campaigns for engagement will place adverts across Google’s catalogue of products in a similar way to existing App Campaigns.

The key difference are the targets. App Campaigns for engagement aim to re-engage customers who may have tuned out of an app or product for a while by giving them interactive reminders across their Android experience.

They can also be used to encourage people to start up an app they may have downloaded but have yet to open.

Tune out, turn off

Google also detailed a new smart segregation tool that tailors ad frequency based on how often a given player is dropping down cash on a game or app.

Smart segregation aims to improve retention by reducing or removing entirely in-game ads if a player is already spending money on in-app purchases. Similarly, those who aren't likely to spend will then get ads displayed to them.

“Our internal data shows that, on average, less than four per cent of players will ever spend on in-app items," said Google mobile app advertising VP of product Sissie Hsiao in a blog post.

"One way to increase overall revenue is through ads. However, some developers worry that ads might hurt in-app purchase revenue by disrupting gameplay for players who do spend. What if you could just show ads to the players who aren't going to spend in your app? Good news - now you can.”

More information on App Campaigns will be shared at the Google Ads keynote at GDC next Wednesday.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

News Nov 16th, 2017

Bidalgo becomes Google's latest Premium Partner for Mobile Advertising

News Nov 8th, 2018

Key stats a year after Google moved exclusively to Universal App Campaigns

Job News Apr 7th, 2017

Google's Chief Game Designer Noah Falstein resigns after four years

News Oct 4th, 2016

Google faces major EU fine over anti-competitive Android practices

Job News Mar 13th, 2019

Former Ubisoft and EA exec Jade Raymond joins Google as VP

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies