News

5th Planet Games shuts down Nottingham studio

5th Planet Games shuts down Nottingham studio
By , Staff Writer
5th Planet Games has confirmed closure of its Nottingham studio, resulting in the loss of 14 jobs.

According to GamesIndustry.Biz, the company spoke with investors last week making them aware of the decision to close, calling the move strategic. Previously known as Fuzzy Frog, the studio released numerous mobile titles including Cristiano Ronaldo’s Kick ‘n’ Run and augmented reality app Real Scary Spiders.

In 2017 5th Planet - formerly known as Hugo Games - acquired the Nottingham studio after originally been formed in 2009. Projects in development from the studio will now be moved to 5th Planet’s studios in Berlin and California.

Another UK studio

"We have unfortunately not been able to get the expected results out of our Nottingham studio," said 5th Planet CEO Henrik Nielsen.

"In spite of being responsible for launching several games, the Nottingham studio hasn't been able to meet expected goals and KPIs. Therefore we believe that now is the time to take the consequences."

This news comes less than a month after Brighton-based studio Wish closed its doors affecting 13 full-time staff employees.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for a number of sites, including: Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related.

Related Articles

News Mar 12th, 2019

5th Planet Games lands $4.85 million in financing for future acquisitions

News Oct 1st, 2018

Hugo Games picks up Dawn of the Dragons dev 5th Planet for $737,000

News Apr 16th, 2013

5th Planet taps up Inside Networks' Mike Thompson as its new creative writer

Interview Nov 26th, 2012

5th Planet on the challenges of bringing core Facebook game Dawn of the Dragons to iOS

News Nov 13th, 2012

Core online RPG developer 5th Planet levels up, hiring Rob Carroll as chief mobile officer

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies