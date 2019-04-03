Former Flaregames boss Klaas Kersting sets up Phoenix Games group

Ex-Flaregames CEO Klaas Kersting has set a new company called Phoenix Games.

The firm aims to create a network of international games developers and service providers that will work together under the Phoenix Games banner.

To that end the company is planning multiple acquisitions, which will be revealed during the next few months. Its M&A focus will be on free-to-play games developers largely hailing from the mobile space.

Phoenix Games aims to help support small to medium-sized companies that it claims can often struggle to access capital in an increasingly competitive market.

"Long-term strategic approach"

“Every game company is looking to reach the next level, where they can really reap the benefits of their good work, however for all but the biggest and best-positioned this is a long and difficult road,” said Phoenix Games CEO Klaas Kersting.

“Phoenix Games moves beyond what's possible with single-game publishing deals, promoting a more long-term, strategic approach whereby everyone in the family benefits from and is supported by the successes of one another.”

Kersting stepped down as CEO of Flaregames back in November 2018 after a significant restructuring of the company that led to 45 staff losing their jobs. At the time he said he would be remaining with the company to focus on “new business areas, namely studio and major IP investments”.

Former Flaregames head of studio Todd English was appointed CEO of the company’s publishing business.

Flaregames and Phoenix Games have been confirmed as operationally independent of each other.

Looking for investment in your games business? Check out the Investor Connector at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.