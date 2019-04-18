News

Top Eleven developer Nordeus scores a new three-floor office in Belgrade

Top Eleven developer Nordeus scores a new three-floor office in Belgrade
By , Staff Writer

Top Eleven and Golden Boot developer Nordeus has opened a new office in the Serbian city of Belgrade.

The new location will house up to 250 staff, well above the football game developer’s current 170-strong roster, with over 6,000 square meters spread across three floors.

Less commonly for game or tech offices, Nordeus’ new studio also stresses accessibility by being entirely wheelchair-friendly and houses various areas for young parents to keep their children entertained.

Moving day

The new location also places importance on environmental impact, with solar panel roofing and recycling options aplenty. Nordeus overall hopes the location builds on the company's values of collaboration.

“We have always believed that our culture and our people are a major advantage in a very competitive gaming industry,” said Nordeus workplace experience manager Ivana Paunović.

“One of the key strategies for Nordeus has always been to invest in our people. By creating this space, we have designed an inspirational environment that gives them the opportunity to develop, be successful, and create games that can compete globally.”

 


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

Job News Mar 5th, 2018

Top Eleven dev Nordeus makes string of key hires from EA, Goodgame, Radiant Worlds and more

Interview May 2nd, 2017

"Everyone told us we were idiots!": CEO Branko Milutinović on the rise of Nordeus

Interview Jan 30th, 2017

Why Nordeus is swapping football for fantasy with mobile MOBA/CCG Spellsouls

Hall of Fame Jun 23rd, 2016

Hall of Fame: Branko Milutinovic

Interview May 10th, 2016

We're more Supercell than Machine Zone, says Nordeus CEO Branko Milutinovic

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies