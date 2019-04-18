Top Eleven developer Nordeus scores a new three-floor office in Belgrade

Top Eleven and Golden Boot developer Nordeus has opened a new office in the Serbian city of Belgrade.
The new location will house up to 250 staff, well above the football game developer’s current 170-strong roster, with over 6,000 square meters spread across three floors.
Less commonly for game or tech offices, Nordeus’ new studio also stresses accessibility by being entirely wheelchair-friendly and houses various areas for young parents to keep their children entertained.
Moving day
The new location also places importance on environmental impact, with solar panel roofing and recycling options aplenty. Nordeus overall hopes the location builds on the company's values of collaboration.
“We have always believed that our culture and our people are a major advantage in a very competitive gaming industry,” said Nordeus workplace experience manager Ivana Paunović.
“One of the key strategies for Nordeus has always been to invest in our people. By creating this space, we have designed an inspirational environment that gives them the opportunity to develop, be successful, and create games that can compete globally.”
