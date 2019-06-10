News

Bethesda opens E3 press conference with The Elder Scrolls Blades mobile game

By , Senior Editor

Bethesda took the surprise decision to open its E3 press conference with announcements surround its mobile game The Elder Scrolls Blades.

Following an initial on-stage admission by Bethesda Game Studios executive producer Howard about the failures of its PC and console MMO Fallout 76, Bethesda dived straight into the latest updates and a trailer for Blades.

It was significant given games companies often minimise mobile announcements at E3 or sandwich them between big game announcements.

Switch Blades

Howard said Blades was the company’s second straight number one mobile game after Fallout Shelter.

Coinciding with E3, Blades, which is in Early Access, is getting a new update which will deliver new jobs, solo arena battles, a custom jewellery system and a new dragon questline.

The update goes live later today, with players able to get special in-game rewards this week for logging in.

Bethesda also announced that The Elder Scrolls Blades is making its way to Nintendo Switch in autumn 2019 as a free-to-play title.

You can see all our E3 coverage right here.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

