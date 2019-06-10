News

Bethesda's new Orion technology designed to optimise game streaming across platforms

Bethesda's new Orion technology designed to optimise game streaming across platforms
By , Senior Editor

Bethesda has unveiled new streaming technology called Orion that will help make streaming games to any device more efficient.

Announced during the publisher's E3 2019 press conference, Bethesda director of publishing James Altman said Orion was the name for a group of patented technologies aimed at optimising game engine performance in a cloud environment.

The tech can work with any game engine, any game and on various streaming platforms such as Stadia, xCloud or another service.

Bethesda showed off Doom 2016 being streamed to a mobile device at what it claimed was 60 frames per second "without perceptible latency".

Efficient streaming

Id Software chief technology officer Robert Duffet said while other companies focused on hardware solutions to overcome the technical challenges of streaming, his team took a different approach.

"We used our expertise in developing game engine software and took a different approach," said Duffet.

"By incorporating Orion technology at the game engine level we’re able to stream game content up to 20 per cent faster per frame, leading to a dramatic reduction in latency.

"In addition, an Orion enabled game can stream with up to 40 per cent lower bandwidth and happily for game developers Orion technology is easy to integrate with your game build with our SDK."

Players who register to the Doom Slayers Club tonight will be in with a chance of taking part in the trial of Orion, which will stream Doom 2016 to various devices.

The first trial will take iOS devices (iOS 11 and upwards) before the tech eventually heads to other platforms such as PC and Android.

You can see all our E3 coverage right here.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Jun 10th, 2019

Commander Keen IP returns on mobile this summer

News Jun 10th, 2019

Bethesda opens E3 press conference with The Elder Scrolls Blades mobile game

News Jun 7th, 2019

E3 2019: Livestream schedule for the biggest press conferences

News Apr 11th, 2019

The Elder Scrolls: Blades made available to anyone with a Bethesda account

News Jan 29th, 2019

Updated: Behaviour claims Westworld Mobile shutdown unrelated to Bethesda lawsuit

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies