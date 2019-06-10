E3 2019: Fallout Shelter surpasses 150 million downloads

Bethesda’s free-to-play game Fallout Shelter has racked up more than 150 million lifetime downloads.

The milestone was revealed during the publisher’s E3 2019 press conference. The figure is up 30 million from the 120 million installs announced at last year’s E3.

Surprise success

Developed by Behaviour Interactive and Bethesda Game Studios, Fallout Shelter was first unveiled during E3 2015 and launched at the same time.

The title was a surprise success and is thought to have grossed $5.1 million in its first two weeks, according to SuperData. As of August 2018, sales were estimated by Sensor Tower to have passed $93 million on mobile.

Over the years Fallout Shelter has been released on various platforms including PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.

Bethesda had a host of mobile-related announcements during its E3 2019 press conference, which opened with new details for The Elder Scrolls Blades.

Other announcements included a new Commander Keen mobile game, a fresh update for The Elder Scrolls Legends and new streaming tech Orion, which helps to optimise game streaming across platforms.