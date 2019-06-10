News

E3 2019: Ubisoft reveals Tom Clancy's Elite Squad mobile game

E3 2019: Ubisoft reveals Tom Clancy's Elite Squad mobile game
By , Senior Editor

Ubisoft has unveiled a brand new mobile game called Tom Clancy's Elite Squad.

The 5v5 squad battler will feature a campaign, PvP and guild versus guild modes. The title brings together various characters from the Rainbow Six, Ghost Recon, The Division, Splinter Cell and more for players to collect and upgrade.

You can view a trailer of the game below.

Elite Squad is "coming soon" to the App Store and Google Play. Players can pre-register on the game's website ahead of release to unlock an exclusive character at launch.

The title has been developed by Ubisoft's Paris-based Owlient studio, which it acquired back in 2011.

Ubisoft has previously attempted to bring the Tom Clancy IP to mobile with the ill-fated Shadowbreak, which combined first-person shooting with real-time tactics.

You can see all our E3 coverage right here.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Jun 11th, 2019

E3 2019: Ubisoft partners with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars for new comedy series Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet

News Jun 10th, 2019

E3 2019: Ubisoft's UPlay+ PC subscription service will be available across devices when it comes to Google Stadia in 2020

News Jun 10th, 2019

E3 2019: Ubisoft's Guillemot on why the firm is early on Google's Stadia games streaming platform

News Jun 7th, 2019

E3 2019: Livestream schedule for the biggest press conferences

News May 16th, 2019

Ubisoft’s mobile bookings grew nearly 75 per cent in a record year for the French publisher

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies