E3 attendance declines for 2019

E3 2019 brought in 66,100 attendees from across the globe.

The number is down on the previous year by over 3,000 people, however E3 2018 had the highest recorded numbers since 2005 with 69,200 attendees. Since the trade show became public in 2017, numbers have increased heavily with only 50,300 people making the trip in 2016.

An obvious reason for attendance being slightly down is due the likes of PlayStation, Activision and EA not appearing.

More than 200 exhibitors featured at E3 2019, while approximately a quarter of them were said to be attending for the first time.

The ESA confirmed that E3 would return for another year and would take place between June 9th to 11th, 2020.

“Shape the future”

“E3 is where the video game industry’s biggest brands and biggest fans converge to shape the future,” said ESA CEO Pierre-Louis.

“E3’s energy and excitement were felt in the halls, on the floors, and press conferences. We broke records, saw incredible innovations, and had breathtaking moments that entertained the world. Congratulations to our creative and innovative exhibitors, members, and partners who made such a fantastic E3 possible.”

