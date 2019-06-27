New platform Unity Learn Premium aims to help teach real-time 3D development

Unity Technologies has unveiled a new platform called Unity Learn Premium with the goal of helping improve real-time 3D development skills.



The learning platform will provide live sessions with Unity experts, advanced learning content, exclusive access to industry-specific resources, and more.

The programme is described as “the most comprehensive source of learning content to date for professionals” looking to advance their skills and knowledge with the Unity software.

Unity Learn Premium builds from the free version of the platform which was launched in early 2019 by offering live access to Unity experts as well as content among numerous different industries including video games.

$15 per month

Unity Learn Premium will be available at no further cost for Plus and Pro subscribers alongside being offered as a standalone subscription for $15 per month.

“Until now, there wasn’t a definitive learning resource for learning intermediate to advanced Unity skills, particularly for professionals in industries beyond gaming,” said Unity Technologies VP and global head of education Jessica Lindl.

“We’re witnessing the adoption of real-time 3D across all industries, as it becomes an essential tool for creation moving forward. The timing is ideal to offer rich learning content to professionals looking to excel in their careers and be at the forefront of a digital revolution.”