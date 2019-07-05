Crazy Labs investing $500,000 in hyper-casual indie developers

TabTale publishing label Crazy Labs is investing $500,000 in indie developers specialising in hyper-casual mobile games.

The Tel Aviv-based firm has kicked off the Crazy Labs’ Hyper-Casual Summer Blitz, with developers encouraged to send pitches for games in the hyper-casual genre for a chance of winning the funding. Studios that are successful will also get a $50,000 signing on bonus.

Crazy Labs will review all games and offer its expertise along with specific market strategy from its experience with thousands of games reviewed over the past year.

Recent titles published by the firm include AMAZE, Tricky Taps and Rope N Roll.

“Support indie developers”

“Hyper-casual is by far the most dynamic line of games we ever worked on,” said Crazy Labs CEO and co-founder Sagi Schliesser.

“We feel very proud to support indie developers and push them forward, given the amazing competition nowadays in the app stores.”

Any developers looking to enter the competition can submit their entries right here, with submissions closing on September 15th, 2019.