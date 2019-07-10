News

Zordix launches new indie-focused publishing division

By

Swedish developer Zordix has launched a new publishing division that will focus on indie-titles.

Zordix Publishing will look to publish games across all major platforms globally by partnering with independent studios. The new division will focus on small titles while contributing its expertise in marketing and publishing.

The studio is known for its Aqua Moto Racing series, as well as its upcoming buggy simulator Overpass, which is coming to Switch and PC.

“Key strategic move”

“We are happy and proud to be able to present our next venture in Zordix Publishing,” said Zordix CEO Matti Larsson.

“This venture will allow us to reinvest our earnings into new exciting game developers where we see a lot of potentials, while also giving back to the industry. Zordix Publishing will be a key strategic move for us, and we look forward with great excitement.”

Independent studios interested in publishing with Zordix can contact the firm via its website right here.


