News

Tilting Point invests $30m in UA for Cat Game

Date Type Companies involved Size
July 25th, 2019 investment Mino Games
Tilting Point 		$30m
Tilting Point invests $30m in UA for Cat Game
By , Senior Editor

Tilting Point has put together its largest user acquisition deal yet after backing developer Mino’s collection title Cat Game to the tune of $30 million.

The game has just been launched globally on iOS and Android following a soft launch period in Canada and New Zealand where it peaked in the top 100 grossing app rankings. Cat Game tasks players with collecting cats, caring for them and building a cat tower.

The deal is part of Tilting Point’s annual $132 million UA fund. Other partners include Disruptor Beam, Nukebox Studios, and Edgeworks Entertainment.

"Turbo-charge"

“Cat Game is a blast so it’s not surprising that Mino Games has been so successful with the soft launch,” said Tilting Point CEO Kevin Segalla.

“Now that it’s available to players all over the world, our $30m in UA funding - which is our largest commitment to date - will take the game to incredible new heights.

“We really fell in love with charm, the colourful aesthetic and the ever-changing gameplay of Cat Game, so we are excited to turbo-charge its growth, and we are certainly looking forward to a long and successful relationship with Mino Games.”


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

as News Jul 2nd, 2019

Tilting Point to invest at least $20m in CookApps UA

News Aug 14th, 2018

Metropolitan Partners Group invests in Tilting Point Media user acquisition fund

News Jul 11th, 2018

Tilting Point out to invest $132m in mobile games user acquisition annually

Interview May 13th, 2019

Tilting Point revenue quintupled to $45 million in 2018

News Dec 20th, 2017

Disruptor Beam and Tilting Point form strategic partnership on UA campaign for Star Trek Timelines

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies