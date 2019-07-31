Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes nears 80 million players but EA’s mobile revenue drops by 16%

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes reached nearly 80 million players as EA’s mobile revenue year-on-year dropped by 16 per cent.

This was revealed via the firm’s preliminary financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Though Galaxy of Heroes beat expectations it was still down overall for both the quarter and year-on-year. However, with Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order releasing on consoles later this year alongside Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian launching on Disney streaming services, the firm are optimistic about the game.

Mobile net revenue by platform for the quarter equaled to $196 million, which was 16 per cent down year-on-year from $233 million. Net bookings for mobile earned $122 million which also was a decrease of 17 per cent year-on-year.

Overall revenue

Overall though, EA earned a net revenue of $1.21 billion for this fiscal year as opposed to the $1.14 billion generated last year from strong success with FIFA, Apex Legends and The Sims.

EA COO and chief financial officer Blake Jorgensen believes battle royale shooter Apex Legends has a been a big factor and will continue to create revenue for the next decade. In EA’s Q4 financial results, the publisher told investors that Apex would arrive in China and come to mobile in the future.

“Strong start”

“We had a strong start to FY20, bringing rich new experiences to our growing communities for Apex Legends, EA SPORTS, The Sims and more,” said EA CEO Andrew Wilson.

“From great new games to live services with longevity, subscriptions on more platforms and competitive gaming for more franchises, we’re pushing to lead with innovation, quality and choice for our players.”

Jorgensen added: “We delivered operating results significantly above our expectations, driven by broad strength across our core franchises."

"This quarter shows how the power of our portfolio strategy, combined with live services, delivers strong results. We believe we have the right ingredients in place to deliver fun for our players and success for our business.”