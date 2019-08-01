Pokemon Go catches one billion downloads

Niantic’s big mobile hit Pokemon Go continues to prove popular with the game now exceeding one billion downloads.

As spotted by Serebii, The Pokemon Company revealed the figure via a new trailer for the title in Japan.

Gotta catch 'em all

Over half of those installs came in the first two months of release, with Niantic celebrating 500 million downloads in September 2016.

The location-based augmented reality title is estimated to be on track to crack $3 billion in in-app purchase revenue this year, according to Sensor Tower.

Currently, Pokemon Go is thought to have generated $2.65 billion worldwide. This figure doesn't include money made from real-world events and sponsored locations, however.