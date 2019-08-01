News

Pokemon Go catches one billion downloads

Pokemon Go catches one billion downloads
By , Senior Editor

Niantic’s big mobile hit Pokemon Go continues to prove popular with the game now exceeding one billion downloads.

As spotted by Serebii, The Pokemon Company revealed the figure via a new trailer for the title in Japan.

Gotta catch 'em all

Over half of those installs came in the first two months of release, with Niantic celebrating 500 million downloads in September 2016.

The location-based augmented reality title is estimated to be on track to crack $3 billion in in-app purchase revenue this year, according to Sensor Tower.

Currently, Pokemon Go is thought to have generated $2.65 billion worldwide. This figure doesn't include money made from real-world events and sponsored locations, however.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Jul 26th, 2019

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite generates $12 million in revenue in its first month

News Oct 11th, 2018

Niantic’s Pokemon Go catches $84.8m in revenue for September

News Feb 21st, 2019

Jurassic World Alive grosses $40 million in nine months

News Jan 16th, 2019

Pokemon Go dev Niantic raises $245 million at $4 billion valuation

News Jan 3rd, 2019

Pokemon Go bagged nearly $800 million from in-app purchases in 2018

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies