nWay launches new blockchain application allowing devs to implement monetisation solutions

Power Rangers: Legacy Wars developer nWay has revealed a new blockchain solution for its development platform that allows developers to implement monetisation solutions.

Across nWay’s platform, users will now have access to nWayPlay Tokens as well Non-Fungible Tokens which can then be integrated into developers’ games.

Players can earn this currency om-game or through a blockchain wallet which then can be traded across nWay’s marketplace.

“Easily adopt”

"Our goal is to create a game development platform that not only takes care of traditional backend needs but also provide a platform to easily adopt blockchain-based technologies to their games to make their games be more aligned with what competitive gamers want," said nWay CEO Taehoon Kim.

"We believe this will allow games developed on nWayPlay platform to run game economies in a far more flexible way, where value can flow many ways instead of only player-to-publisher as it has been in the past.

“We think it fits extremely well with the competitive gaming ecosystem, and incentives are well aligned. Players will want to invest more time and money to become good at the games that are on nWayPlay, which in turn will help nWayPlay developers to become successful."

Recently nWay announced that it would release a commercial version of its nWayPlay platform to support the development of real-time multiplayer games.