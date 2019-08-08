Annapurna Pictures seeks bankruptcy protection

Annapurna Interactive parent company Annapurna Pictures is seeking bankruptcy protection.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, multiple sources have told the outlet that a law firm is currently exploring options for the firm.

Signs that the company was in trouble started appearing last year when two high-profile projects were scrapped after already being commissioned. These included Jay Roach’s untitled Roger Ailes drama and a heist-driven film with Jennifer Lopez.

Following this, marketing president Marc Weinstock and film chief Chelsea Barnard departed their high-level roles, with a joint distribution venture announced with MGM that saw founder Megan Ellison relinquish partial control of the company.

Negotiations

"The Ellison family is in negotiations to restructure their deals with the banks,” said an Annapurna spokesperson.

“They remain in full support of the company and are dedicated to Annapurna’s future.”

Annapurna Interactive is known for publishing titles such as Mountains' interactive story mobile title Florence and Ben Esposito's Donut County.

The publisher was a finalist at this year's Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards, while Florence took home the accolade for Best Storytelling at the show.