Keywords expands offices in Poland and Mexico

Games services and tech giant Keywords Studios is expanding its operations in Poland and Mexico.

The firm is increasing its presence in Poland, currently employing 290 members of staff in the Katowice player support studio it opened last year, with space to hire another 160.

Meanwhile, in Mexico City, Keywords has invested in a new facility for 150 people with the option to further expand its number of employees. The new premise will expand its player support and functionality QA services to the Northern American market.

Continued Keywords expansion

"It's incredibly valuable to be able to leverage established presences from the Group to deploy our solutions in new territories," said Keywords Studios service line director Frédéric Arens.

"Mexico is a perfect nearshore solution for our US customers, complementing very well our existing presence in Montreal and Redmond to provide English and Spanish player support services in a very accessible way, yet still consistent with what we offer in Manila and in Poland."

This story was originally published on PCGamesInsider.biz.