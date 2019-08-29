News

Keywords expands offices in Poland and Mexico

Keywords expands offices in Poland and Mexico
By , Staff Writer

Games services and tech giant Keywords Studios is expanding its operations in Poland and Mexico.

The firm is increasing its presence in Poland, currently employing 290 members of staff in the Katowice player support studio it opened last year, with space to hire another 160.

Meanwhile, in Mexico City, Keywords has invested in a new facility for 150 people with the option to further expand its number of employees. The new premise will expand its player support and functionality QA services to the Northern American market.

Continued Keywords expansion

"It's incredibly valuable to be able to leverage established presences from the Group to deploy our solutions in new territories," said Keywords Studios service line director Frédéric Arens.

"Mexico is a perfect nearshore solution for our US customers, complementing very well our existing presence in Montreal and Redmond to provide English and Spanish player support services in a very accessible way, yet still consistent with what we offer in Manila and in Poland."

This story was originally published on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written for Gamepur as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jul 5th, 2019

Keywords opens new recording studio in Brazil

Job News Feb 13th, 2019

PlayStation vet Lindsay joins Keywords-owned music firm Cord Worldwide as head of audio

Job News Jul 10th, 2018

Keywords shakes up senior management structure with new chief commercial and marketing roles

News Jul 5th, 2018

Keywords sets up venture capital division

News Apr 12th, 2018

Keywords expands North America HQ in Montreal

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies