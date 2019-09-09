Fringe benefits at October’s Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019

The Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 16-track conference - full schedule revealed last week - may be bursting with a who’s who of international games development such as Remedy Entertainment, Small Giant Games, Zeptolab and Square Enix Montreal, but there’s so much more on offer at the two-day event.

Before the doors even open, our free online meeting scheduler enables you to find your essential contacts among more than 1,500 attendees and arrange a meeting at the time and place that suits everyone.

Why not dive into our speed-dating style Publisher SpeedMatch session introducing developers to publishers? Or if you’re raising finance, you can arrange a one-on-one meeting through Investor Connector.

Checking indie talent

There’s also a bustling Big Indie Zone expo space where you can meet the very best indie talent, as well as Big Indie Pitches for mobile and PC.

The Pechakucha presentation fun and games make a welcome return at the end of the first day, followed by our infamous Global Connects Party, giving you the chance to carry on networking into the night in a relaxed and fun environment.

Every one of these amazing fringe events is free to all attendees, so if you want to get involved in any or all of them with just three weeks to go, sign up for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki now!