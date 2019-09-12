News

Loot boxes should be classed as gambling says UK committee

Loot boxes should be classed as gambling says UK committee
By , Staff Writer

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has recommended UK Parliament to regulates loot boxes as gambling, with children seen most at risk.

The report that centres on the “online harms by considering potential psychosocial and financial harms associated with the use of immersive technologies” outlined several technologies including AR, 5G, the increased use of social media and loot box mechanics.

After outlining how video games utilise loot boxes, with Epic’s Fortnite and EA’s FIFA Ultimate Team heavily cited, the committee advises that the items should not be sold to children.

Instead, “in-game rewards” should replace this element for players to earn the same rewards.

A survey conducted in 2018 by the Gambling Commission found that 31 per cent of 11 to 16-year-olds have paid money or used in-game items to open loots boxes. In April 2018, Belgium declared loot boxes as gambling.

Lack maturity

“Children are especially vulnerable because they lack the maturity to understand that these purchases are manipulative, and their parents may not understand that these purchases are entirely unnecessary,” reads the report.

After an ESA pledge in August, Epic confirmed that moving forward it will be transparent about the odds surrounding loot boxes.

Following this, Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony all agreed to make developers reveal loot box odds for new game releases on their platforms from 2020.

You can read the full report  - Immersive and addictive technologies - here


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

as News Aug 8th, 2019

Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony will now require developers to disclose loot box odds

News May 21st, 2019

Nintendo pulling Fire Emblem Heroes and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp in Belgium amidst loot box concerns

News Sep 17th, 2018

European regulators claim “blurring of lines” between gambling and gaming in joint statement

News Apr 26th, 2018

Landmark Belgium gaming authority ruling defines loot boxes as gambling

News Apr 20th, 2018

Top games ruled to be breaking Dutch gambling laws with loot boxes

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies