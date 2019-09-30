Special thank you to the sponsors for this week’s Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki returns to the mobile gaming motherland of the Nordics tomorrow - and we’re proud to have some of the finest companies backing us on our sixth anniversary.

Minimob

A solid user acquisition strategy is an essential component for any advertiser. Imagine having a tool that allows you to boost your volumes with zero cost per install, while acquiring quality users at scale. Whether self-served or managed, our platform offers a full stack mobile advertising tool that delivers and enhances your branding or performance campaign results in real time.

Lab Cave

Lab Cave is a mobile growth company that provides App Store Optimization (ASO) and Mediation services for mobile Apps and Games. Part of Fibonad Group (the largest Spanish digital advertising group offering Branding, Performance and Publishing services), Lab Cave has achieved more than 200 million organic downloads without running any paid acquisitions campaign.

App Annie

App Annie delivers the most trusted app data and insights for your business to succeed in the global app economy. Over 1 million registered members rely on App Annie to better understand the app market, their businesses and the opportunities around them. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with 15 global offices. App Annie has received $157 million in financing from investors such as e.ventures, Greenspring Associates, Greycroft Partners, IDG Capital Partners, Institutional Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital.

Mintegral

Mintegral is a leading programmatic and interactive mobile advertising platform with a focus on helping brands and app publishers reach consumers in China, Japan and the wider APAC region. Powered by advanced AI technology and with an emphasis on innovative and creative ad formats that really work, Mintegral helps its customers exceed their marketing goals.

GameRefinery

GameRefinery is the leading provider of feature level data in the mobile games market. We don’t just tell you what is happening on the market, but why and how it is happening, helping our clients delve into the very building blocks of mobile games to uncover the drivers behind success. Leading mobile game studios and publishers use GameRefinery for portfolio strategy, market analysis, and benchmarking.

AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer’s technology is found on 98 per cent of the world’s smartphones, making it the global leader in mobile attribution and marketing analytics. AppsFlyer’s platform processes billions of mobile actions every day, empowering app marketers and developers to maximize their marketing ROI. With Facebook, Google, Twitter, Pinterest, Snap Inc., Tencent and 4,000+ other integrated partners, and clients including HBO, Waze, Alibaba, Skyscanner, Activision and 12,000+ leading brands worldwide, AppsFlyer has 15 global offices to support marketers everywhere. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com.

Ogury

Founded in 2014, Ogury is the creator of the first marketing engine driven by user choice. Unlike generic marketing platforms, Ogury Marketing Engine is fueled by its own first-party consented mobile user journey data across brands, apps, websites and powered by purpose-built activation algorithms and attractive ad formats.

Unity

The world’s leading content-creation engine. Unity democratises development by enabling success for any creator with a vision. In order to pave the path to success, we solve the hard technical and business-related problems developers face. More game developers use Unity than any other engine. It is, however, also used widely in other fields where similar roles are found, and where Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR) are becoming increasingly important. In fact, Unity powers nearly 60% of all the VR, AR and MR content in the world. That means that there is a huge pool of Unity talent to support your needs.

Mobvista

Mobvista is a leading technology platform providing mobile advertising and mobile analytics services to the app developers globally.

Rovio

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a Finnish, games-first entertainment company, that creates, develops and publishes mobile games and acts as a brand licensor in various entertainment and consumer product categories. The company is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started from a popular mobile game in 2009.

Nutaku

Nutaku is the world’s largest English gaming platform dedicated to 18+ titles. Our goal is to distribute high quality games with stunning graphics and fully adult scenes, offering the best cross-platform gaming experience for every 18+ player. The rebellious and multi-stimulating gaming platform was born in January of 2015 with the launch of our first three games: Lord of Valkyrie, Luv Bingo, and Luv Slot. Since launching in 2015, we have grown to become the largest free-to-play browser and downloadable gaming platform in the world, boasting over 150+ games on our ever-expanding platform. We are pushing the boundaries of art, gaming and sexuality by partnering with illustrators and developers from around the world, bringing global artistry and deviant indie style to the adult gaming industry. It’s our goal to bring a vast selection of games to our platform, offering something for everyone. With high hopes for the future, we aim to broaden the number of games made for and by women and the LGBTQ community, catering to an array of sexual orientations and identities. We welcome all game publishers and developers to become a part of the fastest growing 18+ gaming platform.

G-STAR

Organized by the Korea Association of Game Industry (K-GAMES) and co-organized by G-STAR Organizing Committee and Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency, the G-STAR conference is “the best gateway to the Asia games market”. Launched in 2005, this annual South Korean computer and video game trade and consumer show is the one-stop, easily-accessible gateway to Eastern markets, and takes place annually in Busan, South Korea. With one of the most active and developed gaming markets behind it, the biggest players in publishing, development and investment gather at G-STAR every year, to do business and set the industry trends. Register now at https://www.gstar.or.kr/eng

AdTiming

A premium ad mediation platform that integrates top-notch global marketing resources for optimal insights and efficiency. AdTiming has partnered with over 1,500 enterprises and developers, as well as over 30 AdExchange Platforms. AdTiming caters to a wide range of industries, including e-commerce, games, utilities and social applications. The AdTiming platform brings professional services and efficient mobile marketing solutions to both enterprises and developers. AdTiming supports enterprises to maximize their ad monetization efforts and seize the best timing for marketing campaigns.

Vungle

Vungle is the leading performance marketing platform for in-app video ads. Advertisers depend on Vungle's creative and LTV optimization technologies to reach and acquire high-value users worldwide. Top publishers rely on Vungle to generate revenue with engaging video ads that enhance the user experience. Trusted by 50,000+ mobile apps worldwide, Vungle serves 4 billion video views per month on 1 billion unique devices and is consistently top-rated in user quality by global performance indexes Vungle is backed by Google Ventures, Thomvest Ventures and Crosslink Capital. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with 8 global offices.

Microsoft Azure PlayFab

PlayFab is the complete, real-time backend platform for live games. Boost revenue, engagement, and retention through our comprehensive LiveOps tools, while lowering your costs and risk.

AppLovin

AppLovin connects developers of all sizes to billions of global users each month so they can get discovered. Founded in 2012, the company provides both indie and established mobile game developers with the solutions and insights they need to monetize, publish, understand, and grow their businesses—all in one place. Developers use the AppLovin marketing platform to increase app monetization and acquire valuable new users. Lion Studios, AppLovin’s new independent media division, gives developers access to proven resources for publishing and promoting their apps. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto with offices in San Francisco, New York, Dublin, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul, and Berlin. Learn more at www.applovin.com.

Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands (ASX: AB1) leverages gamification, blockchain, and artificial intelligence technologies to develop and publish a broad portfolio of mobile products, including games such as The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes as well as products based on popular intellectual properties such as Garfield, Snoopy, Thomas & Friends, Ever After High and Doraemon. Animoca Brands is the exclusive China distributor of CryptoKitties. The Company is based in Hong Kong, Canada, Finland, and Argentina.

Bunch

Bunch is a group video chat app designed for live mobile games. Top game developers use Bunch KIT to integrate its best features into their own games; bringing players back more often with their friends. Founded by Selcuk Atli, Jason Liang and Jordan Howlett, Bunch is based in New York City; and funded by London Venture Partners, Founders Fund, Betaworks, Supercell and more.

Creadits

A single global marketplace for advertising talent, using a unified currency - Creadits. Creadits are used globally to acquire anything required to start advertising - graphic design, video shoots, writing, campaign management, training, even data. The Creadits platform will provide a global view of talents and opportunities to get involved in projects. A global talent pool can set values for creadits, trading transparently. Global talent will no longer be trapped by borders or exchange rates. Creadits unlocks and unifies advertising, across any platform, and any geography. More than facilitating transactions, the Creadits platform can make creative and strategic recommendations, improving and predicting campaign outcomes.

Singular

Our mission is to empower businesses to drive growth with unified marketing data, intelligent insights, and automation. These values reflect who we are and help us make decisions about business, product, and culture. These are the ideals that keep us grounded. Everything we do is focused on helping our customers drive growth for their business. Our individual efforts combine together to bring value to our customers - we depend on their success just as much as they depend on ours. Our team is empowered with a clear understanding of our vision to drive a strong footprint in our collective journey. We are all our own CEOs and our contributions are transformational. We experience the journey together. We’re always challenging existing paradigms. We set new standards, uncover deeper stories and boldly take on challenges. We apply the Chutzpah mindset to our industry, our product, our customers, and ourselves. We believe in building deep connections - between teams, cultures and yes, even systems. Our team is a unique combination of high IQ, EQ and AQ. We care more about accomplishment than credit. These are the people we want to work with the rest of our lives.

Genvid

Genvid Technologies has created the world’s first Interactive Streaming Engine that enables game developers to create new monetizable streaming content on the most popular streaming platforms. With Genvid, developers can expand their directly addressable audience from players to viewers of their game.

deltaDNA

deltaDNA has been providing fast and powerful analytics tools and insight to the games sector’s leading publishers and developers since 2010, including Take-Two Interactive, Square Enix Montreal, Wargaming and Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe. At the heart of the deltaDNA offering is the analytics platform, gathering deep and rich player data on 70 million Monthly Active Users (MAU). Complementary engagement tools make the analytics actionable, the smartads mediation service maximises ad income, and the in-house experts in the insights consultancy team provide industry leading advice and benchmarking. For more information about deltaDNA, please see deltaDNA.com

HyprMX

HyprMX exists to make mobile monetization simple. As a subsidiary of Jun Group, we bring Fortune 500 brands and simplified ad tech to mobile apps. Founded in 2012, we're headquartered in New York City, with offices in Seattle and San Francisco.

JoyPac

JoyPac is a western based mobile games publisher specialising in the rapidly growing Asian hypercasual market. We focus on bringing the best ad-driven game experiences to China. With senior teams in Copenhagen and Beijing, we’re made up of talented developers, publishers, analysts and UA experts solely focused on building the best bridge from West to East. Our goal is to bring joyful mobile game experiences to the millions of players in APAC.

Facebook Gaming

Facebook Gaming helps developers, publishers, marketers and streamers find success on a global scale, providing comprehensive business tools, monetization solutions, and meaningful connections to the world’s gaming community.

Futureplay

At Futureplay, we get our kicks out of making great games that we know people will love playing. We've successfully launched five mobile games - and there are plenty more to come.

GameAnalytics

GameAnalytics is a flexible and free analytics tool designed to improve KPIs for your entire portfolio. It helps studios drive more conversions, refine critical flows, and boost player retention by making the right decisions based on data - not guesswork. Currently, GameAnalytics provides insights for nearly 40,000 studios in 70,000 different titles... reaching more than 1/3 of the world’s mobile gamers.

Huawei

Huawei AppGallery is Huawei’s official Android App Platform, which plays an important role in Huawei Mobile Services’ current strategy that enrich more than 530 million active smartphone users’ mobile life with premium services in more than 170 countries. With mobile rapidly becoming the epicenter of our lives, we aim to help build the bridge between your content and our global users, and shape an open, collaborative, best-in-class digital ecosystem.

ChilliConnect

ChilliConnect is the leading Live Game Management platform for modern game development. ChilliConnect is a SaaS platform which incorporates Game Services, a LiveOps tool kit and built-in Analytics, giving game developers and publishers the power to build, monetise and operate live games.

Poki

Poki is on a mission to create the ultimate online playground: a platform for play where users and game developers come together to play and create. With over 30 million monthly active users, we are market leaders on web. We help our growing game developer community, including Hipster Whale, Kiloo and MotionVolt, to achieve success on web. By offering their games to millions of new users and monetize via high-quality advertising.

Adjust

Adjust is the industry leader in mobile measurement and fraud prevention. By making marketing simpler, smarter and more secure, we empower data-driven marketers to succeed.

wappier

wappier is the world leader in Intelligent Revenue Management for Mobile Games. Leveraging machine learning technology and predictive analytics, wappier goes beyond ads to maximize revenue from already existing users and outside of gameplay. By computing and recommending the Next Best Action for each player real-time, wappier empowers mobile game developers and publishers to increase player LTV by 30-50% with Automated Loyalty Programs and Pricing Optimization.

AppFollow

AppFollow delivers critical analytics around app reviews and search result positions straight to email, Slack, Zendesk, Helpshift, Intercom and 30 more integrations. AppFollow helps mobile app owners track keywords performance, increase organic installs with ASO (App Store Optimization) Tools, get competitors and market insights. AppFollow supports 5 stores (App Store, Google Play, Microsoft Store and Mac App Store, Amazon), has 30+ integrations with the most popular services, translation from 31 languages, covering all countries. Over 30 000 companies trust AppFollow with their app growth including HBO, Merc, Sky, Wrike, Airbnb, Hubspot, Uber, Swisscom, Robinhood, Gett, Jam City, Pixonic, Wargaming and more.

App Radar

Our missions it to help your app business grow. Our data-driven approach combined with 4+ years experience in App Store Optimization and User Acquisition will accelerate your app growth.

Playable Platforms

Playable Platform provides performance-focused playable ads along with a self-service platform for data, unlimited iterations, and reskins. With our advanced in-ad tracking, each playable ad delivers unique engagement data and user churn points. Founded by industry veterans with backgrounds in user acquisition, game development, big data, and design, we know the difficulties first hand and focus on removing them. We work together with all major ad networks and have strong partnerships to ensure best quality in each network environment.

Multiscription

Multiscription is a subscription service for mobile games that enriches game experiences, by providing players with membership benefits in their favourite games. Multiscription delivers reliable, monthly, subscription-based revenue to games and combines with all existing monetization models, whether Free-to-Play, ads-, microtransactions-, or Premium-based. Multiscription is created by a strong group of experienced game developers and entrepreneurs and will unleash creativity by changing game monetisation.

Housemarque

Housemarque has a track record of 20+ years of developing top-notch games with a focus on tight gameplay, impeccable audiovisual execution and technical excellence. We are a perfect workplace for talented people with an interest in self-development and passion for games. We are working on exceptional new projects, including an unannounced AAA project, and we want you to play a part in making them happen!

