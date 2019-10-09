News

TouchTen secures funding to aid in the growth of mobile games aimed at women

TouchTen secures funding to aid in the growth of mobile games aimed at women
By , Staff Writer

Mobile games company TouchTen has secured funding to aid in the growth of women’s mobile games.

The funding has come from Japanese digital marketing firm Cuebic Inc, investment company Prasetia Dwidharma, Carsurin CEO Sheila Tiwan and Indra Leonardi from Kingfoto Group.

“Gaming has often been considered a male-centric pastime, but our world is changing,” said TouchTen CEO and cofounder Roki Soeharyo.

“Today, half of all mobile gamers are female. And the data shows despite lacking content that appeals to them; more women are playing games than ever before. This is what truly excites our team—to bring joy to underserved players globally through games that we love.”

Prasetia CEO, Arya Setiadharma added: “TouchTen has extensive experience in developing mobile games. Prasetia is excited to join this round because we believe TouchTen is the perfect team to tackle the huge market of female mobile gamers.

“TouchTen is very data-driven in developing their games, and this is what we find most attractive about the company.”

Continued growth

The company saw its revenue increase by 238 per cent, while its user base also grew by 93 per cent.

TouchTen has a new flagship title on the way, a puzzle game featuring pets. On top of this the mobile games firm is said to have an unnamed project set to hit the Indonesian market at the end of 2019.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News May 15th, 2018

India's Nazara partners with Indonesia's Touchten to publish mobile games in the Middle East

as News Jul 7th, 2015

GREE mines SE Asian market with Touchten investment

as Comment & Opinion Jun 11th, 2015

How the Indonesian game market is developing

as Deal Dec 24th, 2013

CyberAgent invests in Indonesian mobile developer TouchTen

News Oct 8th, 2019

Tenacious Entertainment raises $3.3 million for new competitive arena mobile game

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies