Coin Master cashes in over $500 million in global revenue at $6.20 per download

Moon Active’s social and interactive title Coin Master has accumulated more than $508 million in global revenue, according to Sensor Tower.

Launched in 2010, Coin Master has gone on to surpass 81 million downloads with an average revenue per download sitting currently at $6.20.

The game witnessed a giant leap in growth from December 2018 to January 2019, when revenue increased by 54 per cent to $16 million.

Coin Master’s best month to date came in July 2019, where the title generated $54 million.

This was an increase of 608 per cent year-on-year, with sales from user spending in 2019 representing 78 per cent of the total gross revenue made by the game.

US tops revenue

The US has proved to be the most successful country for the title, where $260 million or 51 per cent of the total revenue originated from.

The UK followed in second at $79 million or 14.5 per cent, before Germany claimed third at $52 million or 10 per cent.

Interestingly, Coin Master has been the top grossing mobile game in UK since February 2019.

In terms of downloads, India topped the list at an estimated of 26 million unique installs, which represented 32 per cent of the overall figure. The US was positioned at second spot with 19 million or 23 per cent and UK ranked at third with 8.6 million or 11 per cent.

Moon Active’s success with Coin Master was a huge factor in cementing their place on PocketGamer.biz’s top 50 mobile game makers of 2019. You can see the full list here.

