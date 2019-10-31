The American Red Cross and Skillz team up to aid US wildfire victims

The American Red Cross has teamed up with Skillz and mobile game users to aid those affected by the California wildfires.

More than 200,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes due to the catastrophe. Furthermore, 1.3 million citizens are still missing their power.

Mobile esports company Skillz has launched a fundraising tournament, with the intention of helping those affected by the wildfires.

“Gaming for good”

The tournament kicked off on October 31st, all are welcome to participate.

To take part, users need to download any Skillz game, such as Solitaire Cube, Bubble Shooter League, Striker! eSports Bowling, Diamond Strike and Jewel Blitz.

Once a game has been chosen, donors need to compete in pro matches - Skillz will donate 100 per cent of revenue generated by the tournament to the American Red Cross.

This will enable the charity to provide California families with food and shelter, on top of support for emergency responders.